Well-aware about contacts of rebellion party MPs: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The leader of PML-N and law minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah warned the dissident party members Punjab assembly on Thursday that he was well aware over their contacts and has the full record of their meetings.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Rana Sana said that the CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was enough to convince disgruntled party leader Chaudhary Nisar as he was invited for central working party meeting, however, he had not attended the meeting for personal reasons.

Responding to a question he said PML-N has full trust on the judiciary as its decision could be discussed but its existence could not be ruled out, however, after administrating oath of constitution’s binding, the oath of dictator comes in crimes.

He demanded the accountability of all, however, he denied to see judiciary under administration.“Imran is hurling two baseless allegations on Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab government, first he blamed corruption charges on Faisal Subhan, however, Faisal has not any role in Multan Metro train. Second, he alleged on Abid Boxer for Sabza zar police encounter, however, Abid was not involved in a police encounter,” he clarified.

