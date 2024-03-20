Western zone media contest held in Herat

HERAT (Ariana News): A media contest, organized by the Herat media and journalists support and supervision committee in cooperation with the Cohesion and Coordination Office of the Republic of Turkey, has been held in Herat to acknowledge local talent.

Organizers of the event say 145 works from different media sectors were submitted, from four provinces in the western region, and prizes were awarded across seven categories to the winners. Categories included television documentaries; news reports; television and radio news anchor; radio program; television program; sports reports and photojournalism.

This festival was held on the occasion of the 27th of National Journalist’s Day.

Local officials in Herat have welcomed such initiatives.

Participants who entered their work said such programs will motivate members of the media to produce good work.

The organizers of this festival say that they will continue organizing such events in the future.