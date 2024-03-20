Minister meets with Azerbaijan’s envoy

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sirajuddin Haqqani, met with the new ambassador of the Republic Azerbaijan, Ilham Mohammadov in Kabul on Wednesday. Haqqani, said relations between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan were based on the religious, political and cultural values of both countries and hoped for their further development. Mohammadov in turn said the opening of the Azerbaijan embassy in Kabul was a historic step between the two countries and agreed that both nations shared common religious and cultural values. During the meeting, Mohammadov said Afghanistan’s comprehensive security and successful fight against narcotics were welcome achievements by the Islamic Emirate.