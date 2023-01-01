Where we are going today: TATEL offers distinct Spanish flavor in Diriyah, Riyadh

Rahaf Jambi

Tatel, a Spanish restaurant backed by sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal, is now open in Diriyah, Riyadh.

Bujairi Terrace, where Tatel is located, is a premium dining hotspot that offers exceptional views of the Kingdom’s most important historical and cultural icon, Turaif.

Tatel serves up a delectable selection of Spanish haute cuisine together with inventive mocktails and drinks to create a singular sensory experience.

Their carefully curated gastronomic selection offers a distinct Spanish flavor. The superior customer service, live music ambiance and specialty drinks create a well-rounded experience for people who appreciate good food, good music and good company.

Everyone can find something to enjoy on the Tatel Diriyah menu. Start with a classic gazpacho soup and crispy eggplant with honey sabayon and progress to the main course with chicken and mushroom cannelloni if you’re in the mood for pasta or the fish of the day, the grilled sea bass. Meat lovers should try the grilled slow-cooked beef ribs or national T-bone steak.

Some of the most mouthwatering foods that you will find at Tatel are the semola risotto with grated truffle, the oysters, and the fried eggs with red tuna tartare.

The best way to end the evening is with something sweet. Don’t miss Tatel’s famous cheesecake, sticky toffee pudding or authentic torrija, a Spanish sticky bread pudding. A selection of ice cream and sorbets is also available if you want something chilled.

The founding partners of Tatel wanted people everywhere to experience authentic Spanish flavors. The dream came true in 2014 with the inauguration of Tatel Madrid, a well-known restaurant in the city and the group’s flagship, which was followed by other openings in the most upscale districts of the world’s major capitals.

Courtesy: arabnews