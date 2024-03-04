Yemen Armed Forces Targets Israeli Ship in Arabian Sea

FP Report

YEMEN: A victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and ensuring a response to the American-British aggression against our country.

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out a targeting operation against an Israeli ship “MSC SKY” in the Arabian Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct, thanks to God.

The targeting operation came only hours after carrying out a qualitative operation during which the missile force and the unmanned air force launched a number of ballistic missiles and drones at a number of enemy American warships in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni armed forces confirm that they will continue to prevent Israeli navigation or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression is stopped and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted, and that they will not hesitate, with the help of God Almighty, to carry out more military operations in the Red and Arab Seas against all hostile targets in defense of Yemen. Dear, and in confirmation of support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

Through these two operations, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their ability to target warships and non-warships simultaneously, and that their operations are escalating and continuing in the Red and Arab Bahrain, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab, until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.