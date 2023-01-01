Zahir Shah resigns as NAB deputy chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah has tendered his resignation, days after Bureau’s prosecutor general had quit his post.

According to the sources, Zahir Shah forwarded his resignation to the NAB chairman, stating that he could not continue his work due to “personal reasons”.

According to the 24News TV channel, a retired officers will be appointed NAB deputy chairman after acceptance of Zahir Shah’s resignation.

On September 9, NAB Prosecutor General Justice (retd) Syed Asghar Haider had resigned from his post citing “personal engagements”. The Prime Minister’s House had received the resignation of Asghar Haider, whose term of office was due to end in February 2024.

Sources revealed that the NAB had completed its investigation into the 190 million pounds scandal and a reference in this regard was due to be submitted in court this month. But now the NAB cannot file the reference without prosecutor general’s approval.

Without the prosecutor general, the holding of executive board meeting and approval of cases were also now hanging in the air.

The prosecutor general’s nod was also a must for restoration of cases if the Supreme Court strikes down the NAB amendments law.

It may be recalled that the previous PTI government had granted three-year extension in service to Asghar Haider through promulgation of an ordinance.