Zardari to be sworn in as President today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President-elect Asif Zardari will take the oath of his office at the President’s House today (Sunday). Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, will administer him the oath of office.

Preparations for this momentous occasion are in full swing, with invitations extended to esteemed guests by the President’s House. As the nation eagerly awaits the swearing-in ceremony, the event symbolizes a significant transition of power and a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to democratic principles. PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th president of Pakistan for the second time on Saturday.