Zero-tolerance policy adopted to deal with drug mafias: DG ANF

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Saturday said that the incumbent government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy to deal with drug mafias.

“The government, ANF and all organizations are fully committed to eradicate drug trafficking from the country through devotion to establish ‘drug-free society’ with dedication and hard work,” the ANF director general said while talking to state news channel.

He said the ANF was following policy of zero tolerance towards drug suppliers to youth and education institutions.

Arif Malik said the government was taking positive steps against the drug peddlers and would implement new laws in the country to eliminate the drug mafia.

The DG ANF emphasised that widespread awareness campaigns were essential to educate Pakistan’s population, particularly the youth.

The ANF on Friday recovered contraband items and arrested seven of the accused, in its latest action at the Karachi Port.

“The narcotics were concealed in three containers at the KPT, due to be smuggled abroad,” the ANF’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The recovered contraband items worth Rs500 million include 35 kilogram of high quality heroin and 52kg of hashish, he maintained.

The ANF spokesman said that the investigation from the arrested suspects was underway.