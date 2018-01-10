Afghan forces arrest three key members of Taliban group

Monitoring Desk

PAKTIA: Afghan National Defense and security forces arrested three important members of Taliban group during an operation in Paktia province of Afghanistan.

According to statement of Ministry of Interior (MoI) , the Taliban fighters were arrested in Zeruk district of Paktia. It added that three senior Taliban members were arrested during the operation.

One vehicle, arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Statement added that the group was the main planner and organizer of terrorist and destructive activities, armed assault and explosions in different parts of Paktika province.”

