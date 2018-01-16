Door to door verification of voters starts in Dir

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir district election commissioner Noor Said Khan Khattak on Monday said that 211 display centers for registration of votes had been established while door to door verification of votes would e continued till Feb, 8.

Talking to local journalists after kicking off door to door verification of votes’ drive in the district the official said that 712 enumerators, 20 supervisors and 14 assistant registration officers had been assigned the task to verify registered voters during the door to door campaign. He said that after Feb, 8 the process of objection to voters, deletion of voters and correction would be started.

The official said that 211 display centers in Lower Dir had been established where citizen could register themselves and transfer vote from one place to another. The district election commissioner asked people of the district to take active part in the campaign and cooperate with ECP staff.

