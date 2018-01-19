Provision of justice to Asma demanded

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Various political leaders and social workers here on Wednesday visited the house of four-year-old girl Asma, whose body was found on Sunday evening and was assaulted before her murder.

The political leaders who visited the house of the minor victim were included Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial president Ameer Muqam Khan and Tehmena Dolatana, Pakistan People Party Senator Robina Khalid along with Nihgat Aurakzai, Shazia Tamash and other party leaders.

Similarly Reham Khan, the social worker and ex-wife of PTI chief Imran Khan also visited the house of the sail girl. On the occasion, those prominent figures who arrived the murdered girl’s home, offered fateha and expressed solidarity with her family members.

They strongly condemned the brutal killing and rapid of four-year old Asma and declared the act as absolutely inhuman. They criticized the provincial’s government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They alleged that the PTI-led provincial regime had completely failed to provide protection to its citizens.

They also criticized police administration of Mardan district for its failure to arrest real perpetrators of the rape with the innocent four-year baby girl. They stressed the KP provincial government to take the real culprits to task forthwith and provide justice to the said family members.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party held a protest rally from Par Hoti Kalpani to Mardan Press Club building where it was converted into a two hours along protest demonstration. ANP protesting activists led by district nazim Himayatullah Mayar adovcate blocked the Shams road for all kind of traffic. The party workers had holds play cards inscribes with slogans of condemnation of the brutal killing of the innocent minor girl and with different other demands. They also chanted slogans against the PTI-led provincial government and against the PTI lawmakers.

Addressing on the occasion, Mr. Himayatullah Mayar demanded of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaz Khan Khattak to resign from his post. He also stressed the KPK government and police high-ups to arrest the real perpetrators of the incident forthwith. He alleged that those PTI provincial rulers had been claiming that they had model police system in PK province but unfortunately the police official had failed to arrest the culprits even after passing of four-days of the occurrence of raped incident of minor girl.

He blamed that Mardan police had wasted its energy and time on hiding the postmortem report of the minor victim and was presenting another story to media which had created confusion and complication in this connection. He lamented that neither the chief minister KP nor any provincial minister had visited house of the baby girl to express sympathies the family members.

