100-Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 956.42 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 956.42 points, a negative change of 1.98 per cent, closing at 47,429.83 points against 48,386.25 points the previous trading day.

A total of 336,078,121 shares were traded during the day as compared to 381,855,144 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.547 billion against Rs14.528 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 338 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 47 of them recorded gains and 275 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 28,316,392 shares at Rs3.47 per share; Oil and Gas Dev with 27,785,286 shares at Rs97.85 per share and K-Electric Ltd with 24,628,760 shares at Rs2.10 per share.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs55.00 per share price, closing at Rs949.00, whereas the runner-up was Gatron Ind. with an Rs8.81 rise in its per share price to Rs228.99.

Sapphire Tex. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs87.31 per share closing at Rs1077.56; followed by Nestle Pakistan XD with Rs70.01 decline to close at Rs6999.99. (APP)