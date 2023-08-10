Afghanistan’s facing widespread shortage of skilled professionals

KABUL (Agencies): The acting head of Afghanistan Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVET) said on Tuesday during the department’s annual accountability report to the nation that Afghanistan is facing a shortage of skilled people in various fields, including mines and industry.

According to Ghulam Haidar Shuhamat, the age limit for students at the facility was removed by the Islamic Emirate and now citizens of any age can be trained by the Technical and Vocational Education Department.

Officials at the department said they started the process of registering people and their inventions and so far, 150 people are in the department’s database. Every year, 15,000 people from different departments graduate from this institution and enter the job market, he added.

Experts say that educational institutions, especially the Technical and Vocational Education Department, should prepare their curriculum according to the needs of the day so that those who graduate from these institutions are familiar with the way of working in the market.