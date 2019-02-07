14 Afghan pilots graduate after completing training for UH-60 helicopters

KANDAHAR (Khaama Press): A group of 14 Afghan pilots received their graduation certificates after completing their training in Kandahar province, the Afghan Air Force sources said.

According to Air Force officials, 12 other officers who have completed their training as door gunners also received their graduation certificates during a ceremony which was held in Kandahar.

The officials further added that the pilots and other crew members were trained for a period of two and half months in Kandahar Air Brigade.

This comes as efforts are underway by the Afghan government and the international allies of Afghanistan to boost the capabilities of the Afghan national defense and security forces, specifically the Afghan Air Force.

The coalition forces officials in Afghanistan had earlier said that the size of the Afghan Air Force will be tripled over the next five years with the addition of new equipment and aircraft.