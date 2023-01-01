‘2022 proved disastrous for country’s economy’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday the government, in liaison with ‘puppet’ Election Commission, was making a mockery of people and constitution of the country. Criticizing the coalition government, the PTI leader said 2022 proved disastrous for Pakistan’s economy because of political instability.

Taking to Twitter, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to enforce its verdict regarding local government polls in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the verdict of its single-member bench for holding local government elections in the capital city on Dec 31.

On Friday, the IHC ordered the ECP to conduct the LG election as per the schedule. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued the order while hearing petition of the PTI and the JI against the election body’s verdict to delay the polls “for the time being” due to government’s decision to increase the number of union councils (UCs). (INP)