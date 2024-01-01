HERAT (Ariana News): A total of 252 prisoners have been released based on the amnesty decree of the leader of the Islamic Emirate on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, local officials said on Monday.
Mohammad Nabi Khalil, general administrator of Herat prison, said that 39 women and 13 children are among those released.
250 prisoners in Herat released on Eid occasion
