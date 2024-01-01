Young innovator in Kunduz creates software

KUNDUZ (TOLOnews): A young individual in Kunduz has facilitated the work of hundreds of money exchangers both within the country and abroad by developing a software.

According to him, the design and development of this software took three years, and now 400 money exchangers inside the country and 600 more abroad are using this software.

Abdul Rahman Popal, who graduated from the computer science faculty of Balkh University, added that fast execution of transactions, customer reputation recording, and secure account settlements are among the features of the software he developed.

Abdul Rahman Popal told TOLOnews: “As an Afghan engineer, we built the ‘Exact’ software to facilitate money exchangers; so that money exchangers no longer need a pen and notebook and whenever they want to settle accounts with a customer or an agency as soon as possible, they can execute their transaction in one second, and we can make changes in the software if a money exchanger wants.”

A number of money exchangers and individuals who conduct their business through this software said that it has significantly changed their work and income.

“The most important features of this software are that it has a diary, a journal, in the journal you can see your daily income, see your annual account to see how much profit you made or lost in a year,” said Dawood Momand, a money exchanger.

“It is really gratifying that after graduating from university in our desired field, we are busy working while many of our young people migrate to neighboring countries and other countries, but fortunately, here in our homeland, there are young people who are creating job opportunities for us and other young people,” said Mohammad Saeed Qazi Zada, a software engineer.

The engineer who developed this software said that in addition to this, he has also developed two other software programs, one a vocabulary dictionary and the other a customer engagement tool.