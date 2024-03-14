450 punishments implemented: IEA

KABUL (TOLOnews): After the Islamic Emirate’s return, more than four hundred and fifty punishments have been carried out across the country.

Abdul Rahim Rashid, the Head of Press and Foreign Relations of the Supreme Court, noted that these sentences were carried out in public after evaluation by tripartite courts in various provinces.

“Since the Islamic Emirate’s return, in various provinces, over 450 individuals have received punishments, with some well-known criminals and corrupt individuals being publicly punished,” Rashid added.

Some legal experts and religious scholars believe the implementation of Sharia rulings aids in maintaining order and security but emphasize that Sharia laws and international treaties should guide the execution of punishments.

“Sharia requires consideration of conditions and the existence of an Islamic system. There must be a unified system and law, with judges’ decisions aligning with Sharia principles,” Hasebullah Hanafi, a religious scholar, remarked.

“Afghanistan’s criminal law discussions have incorporated treaties and covenants, ensuring international compliance and state civil liability,” Mohammad Asif Faqiri, a legal expert, said.

According to the Supreme Court, five sentences of Qisas (retaliation) have also been carried out in the provinces of Farah, Laghman, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, and Jowzjan, an issue that has sparked reactions of international organizations including Amnesty International and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.