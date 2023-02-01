52 Afghan citizens released from Iranian prisons

KABUL (Khaama Press): Local officials of Nimroz province have announced that Iran has released 52 Afghan citizens from Al-Ghadir prison in the city of Zahedan.

Media outlets reported on Monday that Yar Mohammad Haqyar, a representative of the Taliban’s foreign relations in Nimroz, has announced the release of prisoners.

He emphasized that these prisoners were released as a result of the efforts of officials from the Taliban embassy in Tehran and the Afghan consulate in Zahedan.

According to reports, these individuals had been arrested by Iranian police for “not having legal documents.”

The head of the foreign ministry representation office in Nimroz added that 200 prisoners have been released in the tenth round of prisoner releases last week from prisons in Iran.

It is worth mentioning that in the past months, 680 prisoners have been released in 10 phases and handed over to the authorities of the Taliban in Nimroz.

Previously, nearly 200 Afghan citizens had been freed from Al-Ghadir prison in Zahedan, Iran.

This is while in recent months, the trend of arresting and deporting illegal Afghan migrants in the countries of Iran and Pakistan has increased.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of the Taliban also reported the release of 15 Afghan citizens from prisons in Pakistan.