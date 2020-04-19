993 confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz on Sunday said that 60 new positive coronavirus cases have been registered in the past 24 hours in the country, bringing the total cases to 993.

Feroz said that so far 32 people have died due to the coronavirus and 131 others have recovered.

31 of 60 positive coronavirus cases in the country in the past 24 hours are reported from Kabul, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of victims of COVID-19 disease globally has reached more than 160,917, and more than 2.3 million more have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.