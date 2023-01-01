PHC CJ warns against corruption in lower courts

F.P. Report

BANNU: Justice Ibrahim Khan, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, delivered a stern message during the oath-taking ceremony of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association Bannu Bench in Bannu.

He expressed concern about corruption complaints within the lower courts and urged these courts to take proactive measures to eliminate corruption. Justice Khan emphasized that the lower courts must demonstrate their commitment to fairness and justice through concrete actions to regain the public’s trust in the judiciary. He warned that if corruption isn’t addressed within a month and a half, dismissal notices may be initiated.

During his visit to Bannu, the Chief Justice announced the approval of a digital library and IT facilities, similar to those in Mingora Darul Qaza, for Bannu High Court. He also disclosed plans for a service tribunal camp in Bannu, where judges from the service tribunal will hear cases and make decisions based on merit, alleviating the need for people and lawyers to travel to Peshawar.

Justice Ibrahim Khan assured that the renovation and repair work on the judicial complex in district Karak would be completed promptly. He commended the President and General Secretary of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, along with other cabinet members, for their participation in the oath ceremony.

During his visit, the Chief Justice inspected Central Jail Bannu, receiving a guard of honor. He toured various barracks and assessed the facilities within the jail. Justice Ibrahim Khan also visited the district courts in Bannu, stressing a zero-tolerance policy for corruption within the district courts to enhance transparency and cleanliness within the judicial system.