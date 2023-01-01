Accountability court restores 22 NAB references; hearing will start on Monday

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Accountability Court has restored 22 NAB references which will be heard on Monday (Sept 25), on Saturday.

After the NAB amendments were declared null and void by the Supreme Court, the Rawalpindi Accountability Court restored 22 NAB references in compliance with the SC order.

The accused involved in all the references have been summoned on Sept 25 after issuing notices.

During the court hearing today, the NAB prosecutor said that the accused who quashed their cases from jail, would be sent to Adiala Jail again.

He told the court that 8 accused would be charged, adding that all the mudarba, fake housing references and corruption cases were restored.

Accountability Court Judge Raja Qamar Zaman accepted the request to reopen the NAB references.

The court was informed that its summons for accused involved in 22 references are being delivered to the respective police stations today.

However, the court instructed that compliance on the summons by the accused should be made today.

The court also called for additional police force on the occasion of hearing of the erstwhile 22 shelved references on Monday.