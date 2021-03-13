Actress Saeeda Imtiaz found dead at home

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani actor and model Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead at home on Tuesday morning.

Condolences started pouring in as the official handle of Saeeda Imtiaz shared a story, confirming her death, however the cause behind her death remained unknown till the filing of the story while social media users are curious to know the sudden death of the actor.

Saeeda was known for her role in the biography of former PM Imran Khan; she played the role of Jemima Khan.

Besides her film and TV work, the former Tamasha contestant achieved huge admiration in modeling. She was known to be an avid social media user who used to share picture on regular basis.