Admin corruption eliminated, transparency restored: Hanafi

KABUL (BNA) Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, in a meeting with the chief of the Supreme Audit Office, said that administrative corruption has been eliminated and transparency ensured in government offices since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power.

Mawlavi Mohammad Mohsen, the chief of the Supreme Audit Office, said during the meeting that the bureau’s efforts are crucial for transparency in all government units and that inspectors undertake frequent checks to ensure that irregularities are managed.

Mr. Mohsen also stated that they are working to ensure transparency in all ministries and departments and to fight corruption by the directives of leaders of the Islamic Emirate.

The Deputy Prime Minister praised the Supreme Audit Office’s performance in combating corruption and ensuring transparency and urged the Office’s authorities to work diligently for better evaluation of governmental affairs so that Afghanistan’s governance becomes a model for transparency in regional countries.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was able to eliminate administrative corruption and ensure transparency in offices in a short period, which would not have been possible without the round-the-clock efforts of departments such as the Supreme Audit Office, and this is a great honor for the new administration, said Mawlavi Hanafi.