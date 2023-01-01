AD&SJ grants bail to 2 PTI’s activists

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) Peshawar Muhammad Qasim Khan has granted bail to PTI Youth activist Mena Khan Afridi and Jalal Mohmand, on Monday.

According to prosecution, Meena Khan and Jalal Mohmand allegedly involved in vandalism in the premises of Hashtnagri police station after arrest of Imran Khan by NAB over corruption charges. It worthy to mention that the accused had obtained bail for fourth times while also obtained relief in three offenses earlier.