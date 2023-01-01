Afghan ambassador meets Iranian entrepreneurs

KABUL (Agencies): Mawlavi Fazal Mohammad Haqqani, the acting Afghan ambassador in Tehran, recently held a meeting with several Iranian businessmen involved in the oil and gas sector.

According to a statement released by the embassy, the Iranian businessmen discussed their challenges related to oil exports to Afghanistan during the meeting. They sought the cooperation of the Afghan side to address these issues. In response, Mawlavi Fazl Mohammad Haqqani assured the businessmen that he would communicate their concerns to the relevant institutions in Afghanistan. Acting Afghan ambassador Mawlavi Fazal Mohammad Haqqani committed to seeking solutions to alleviate their problems.