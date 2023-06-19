Afghan Deputy Minister meets Japanese Envoy

KABUL (Khaama Press): Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Defense Mohammad Zarif Muzafar met with Japan’s special representative for Afghanistan Kansuke Nagaoka and Japanese Ambassador Takashi Okada and discussed areas of cooperation.

In a statement, the National Defense Ministry said the Japanese delegation met with Mr. Muzafar and assured that Tokyo is fully committed to continuing its cooperation, mainly in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan during these difficult times.

Further, both sides discussed strengthening and continuing friendly relations, according to the ministry.

As a friendly ally and partner, Japan has made significant contributions towards the development of Afghanistan in the areas of education, health, construction and women empowerment over the past twenty years.

Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, Japan has continuously delivered humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

While thanking Japanese representatives for Tokyo’s continuous support, Mr. Muzafar said, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls on the Japanese government to help the country’s education sector.