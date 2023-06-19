Afghan security forces rescue kidnapped Turkish engineer

KABUL (Khaama Press): Taliban’s police command in Kabul said that Afghan security forces have rescued a kidnapped Turkish engineer in the 12th provincial district of capital Kabul. Kabul security chief in a news release said that the Turkish engineer was abducted on Monday, from the ninth provincial district in Kabul.

According to the news release, the foreign national was rescued through a joint operation conducted by the security forces and the Taliban’s intelligence unit in provincial district nine of Kabul city. Prior to this, several similar criminal incidents took place in Kabul and other provinces resulting in the death of engineers and business people.

This increased number of kidnapping individuals is worrying for the people – therefore calling on security forces to initiate decisive actions to prevent such criminal incidents in the heart of Kabul.

Security remains a major challenge for the de facto authorities of Afghanistan. Since the group’s return to power in August 2021, terrorist attacks, targeted killings and abductions continue in Kabul and other parts of the country, claiming the lives of scores of innocent individuals.