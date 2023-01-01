Afghan girls robotics team to study at US universities

KABUL (Agencies): Members of the Afghan girls robotics team, who have been living in Qatar for almost two years, recently received news that they have been accepted by American universities.

Members of the team will study in different fields and have voiced their excitement over the development.

“I was able to get into one of the best universities in America in the engineering department and I am going to start this new course of study at Ohio State University in the field of aerospace engineering,” Florence Pouya, the captain of the robotics team, said.

The girls have been part of the national robotics team for more than four years.

“The field I want to study is mechanical engineering, and I hope one day I can return to my country and transfer everything I have learned to the future and new generations of Afghanistan so that everyone joins hands and builds a prosperous and independent Afghanistan,” Elham Mansouri, a member of the robotics team, said.

Asefa Amini, another member of the team, said: “I am happy that I was able to get accepted by five American universities, including Nevada in Las Vegas, where I will study computer science.”

Shabnam Noorzai, another member of the team, said: “I want to show the world the abilities and talent of Afghan girls. You give them a chance. They can also be scientists, leaders and engineers of the future who will make a change in society.”

Women’s rights activists believe that Afghan girls have good talent, and if allowed, they could have great achievements.