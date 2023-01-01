200 MW wind power project planned for Herat

HERAT (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Energy and Water said that work on the production of a 200 MW wind power project will start soon in Herat.

According to the acting minister, a Turkish company has invested in the project.

“We signed an agreement for a 200 MW wind power project with a company a few days ago, and in Paktia also we have an agreement for a 73 MW electricity project,” said Abdul Latif Mansour, acting minister of the Energy and Water Ministry.

Residents of Herat welcomed the start of the electricity production project.

“Herat has wind and we asked the government to invest in the field and provide electricity for the people,” said Ahmad, a Herat resident.

“In winter we do not have electricity, we have electricity just for two hours a day so for 5 hours we don’t have it, if this wind power project is implemented, it will benefit the people,” said Noor Mohammad, a Herat resident.

Local officials in Herat said that preparations have started for the wind power production project.

According to the officials, the beginning of this project will provide work for hundreds of people.

“According to this agreement, Turkish 77 Company is supposed to start the project that will produce 200 megawatts of electricity after completing the technical studies after one year,” said Nisar Ahmad Elias, a spokesman of the Herat governor.

Herat’s required electricity is imported from Iran and Turkmenistan, and a few months of the year some electricity from Salma Dam is also supplied to the electricity grid.

Every year during cold and hot peaks, the imported electricity of these countries is cut off for several days due to technical challenges.