2,400 Afghan refugees returned

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation Affairs said about 2,400 Afghan refugees had returned home from Iran.

“A total of 2,348 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland Afghanistan on Sunday after years of living as refugees in Iran, and the process of returning the refugees to their country continues,” the statement said. The reports indicated over the past few months, more than 54,000 Afghan refugees returned from Iran.

The migrants returned home from Iran via the Islamqala crossing point in the eastern Herat province of Afghanistan.

The ministry reported that more than 2700 Afghan nationals returned home from Iran on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some 547 returnees have been introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive humanitarian aid.

In a telephone talk with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Iranian Foreign minister said that Afghan migrants living in Iran exceeded five million in numbers and asked for immediate international support.

The increasing issues in the neighbouring countries, including unemployment, restrictions lack of jobs and earnings, led to the return of thousands of Afghan refugees to the country voluntarily.

Most Afghan nationals immigrate to the neighbouring countries due to the country’s lack of employment, prosecution, security issues and threat.