Afghan migrant killed by throwing off bridge in Tehran: Iran Right Group

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Iranian Human Rights Center announced the identity of a young man who was thrown off a bridge and killed by a supporter of the Iranian government two weeks ago on suspicion of “insulting the flag”. The Iranian Human Rights Center wrote on its social media platform X, on Thursday that 19-year-old Elias Mohammadi was killed by a “Hezbollah” individual at midnight on February 22 on Niayesh Highway in Tehran.

It is reported that Iranian security forces have banned any information about the killing of Elias Mohammadi.

Elias Mohammadi, who worked in a fruit shop during the day and cleaned the streets for the Tehran Municipality at night, was killed when the murderer, suspecting him of “insulting the Islamic Republic flag,” threw him from the top of the bridge down onto the highway.

The killer claimed that he attacked Elias Mohammadi to “defend the government” and threw him off the bridge.

Meanwhile, several journalists said that Tehran security forces have banned any information about the killing of Elias Mohammadi, as reported by media outlets.

According to these reports, after the murder, security forces, through threats to agents and witnesses, attempted to remove all identity information about Elias. According to what was published in Hamshahri, the killer admitted, “I thought the victim intended to insult the flags and wanted to destroy them. I even called the police and reported the matter.” This person stated that after the confrontation with the victim, he pushed him off the bridge and lost his life.