Afghan women demand active role at Doha Conference

As the Doha Conference on Afghanistan approaches, prominent members of women’s protest movements have sent an open letter to the United Nations, advocating for the active participation of women in the conference.

The open letter, carrying the signatures of approximately 10 protest movements, was released on Wednesday, February 1st, following a virtual meeting among women’s rights activists.

It emphasizes that any decision regarding Afghanistan’s fate without consulting women will not be acceptable.

The letter states that the meaningful presence of women is crucial, given the ongoing violations of women’s rights in Afghanistan, including arbitrary detentions of girls, gender-based violence, and acts of gender apartheid.

It should be noted that the Doha Conference is scheduled to be held on February 18 and 19, initiated by the United Nations.

This is the second Doha Conference focused on Afghanistan, with the first one hosted by the United Nations approximately eight months ago. During the initial Doha Conference, Afghan women were not represented.

It is reported that officials from the Taliban government have also been invited to attend this conference.

However, women’s rights activists argue that women protesters have been fighting against the Taliban’s harsh actions against women for the past two and a half years and should be included in the conference.

Mina Rafiq, one of the women’s rights activists, adds, “In previous conferences, genuine women representatives were absent, and it was ineffective.

In the Doha conference, women who are actively opposing and fighting against the policies of the Taliban should be invited.”

The main agenda of this conference is to discuss and negotiate the proposals put forth by Feridun Sinirioghlu, a former Turkish diplomat. Additionally, sources say that discussions will take place during this

conference regarding the appointment of a new UN envoy for Afghanistan.

