Afghanistan exports LPG storage tanks

KABUL (Agencies): A private company in Herat manufactures LPG storage tanks and has signed a contract for exports to Uzbekistan.

The company’s officials say that around $2 million have been invested in the factory and the construction of each storage tank costs about $25,000.

“We have a five-tank contract with Uzbekistan. These are the samples of tanks. If they accept the samples, the next contract will be 16 tanks, and the next contract will be 30 and 35 tanks,” Mohammad Akbar, the company’s director, said.

Hamidullah Khadim, head of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “Manufacturing and exporting gas storage tanks is not easy. Maybe this is a small step in the eyes of some people, but I think that today we took the most fundamental step in industry.”

Local authorities in Herat emphasized on the importance of quality of domestic products. The governor of Herat said that in order to gain people’s trust and use domestic products, it is necessary for domestic companies to pay attention to the quality of their products.

“We are proud to say that the food items produced in Herat industrial township can compete with the region in terms of weight and quality,” Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, said. This company can produce storage tanks with a capacity of 500 kg to 100 tons.