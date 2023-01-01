Protest organized in Kabul City in support of Palestinians

KABUL (TOLOnews): A number of Kabul city residents marched in support of the Palestinians.

They say that only distributing statements and sending messages of sympathy cannot help the Palestinian people, and that practical steps must be taken in this regard.

“There is no one to support them. They have been surrounded within a circle and are being bombarded from above,” said Sher Mohammad Haqmal, a protestor.

Some of the residents meanwhile expressed criticism of the Islamic countries, saying that only financial support cannot help alleviate the problems of the people of Palestine.

“The Muslims of all countries should come together and help as they did with the people affected in the Herat earthquake. The people in Palestine also need assistance,” said Ahmadullah, a protestor.

The protest comes amid a horrific war between Israel and Hamas that also caused death and injuries to hundreds of civilians including women and children.