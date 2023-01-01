After winning elections, PML-N to end inflation on priority basis: Nawaz

DUBAI (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that after winning the upcoming elections, PML-N will end inflation on a priority basis.

The former prime minister held an important meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Gulf delegation in Dubai.

PML-N’s UAE chapter president Ghulam Mustafa Mughal led the delegation. On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, Nawaz greeted the PML-N leaders. Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s chief organiser, and Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, the leader of the party’s Gulf chapter, were also present.

MPA Azad Ali Tabasim, Ghous Qadri, Abdul Waheed Pal, Abu Bakr Afandi, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar and Iftikhar Butt were also included in the delegation.

The PML-N leader was briefed about the high morale of the party workers based in the Gulf countries including the UAE.

During the meeting, the delegation inquired about the well-being of Nawaz Sharif, while PML-N delegation also met PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz. Nawaz Sharif reached Dubai from London to spend Eid days with his family members including Maryam Nawaz who reached there from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz discussed the strategy of the upcoming elections with the delegation.

Nawaz Sharif assured and said that the PML-N will quickly overcome the problems of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif said that he saluted his party workers who were facing difficult situations.

Sources divulged, the former prime minister will hold further key meetings. The discussions will include consultations aimed at strengthening country’s economic system. On the other hand, investors and friendly nations wanted to see political stability in the nation.

Last week, the legal committee was formed in line to clear the path for Nawaz’s return to the country. According to sources, committee to be headed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The committee also comprised SAPM Ata Tarar, Irfan Qadir, Amjad Pervaiz and other lawyers.

The committee will make every effort to remove any legal barriers to Nawaz’s return to the country.

As per sources Pakistan People’s Party leadership is expected to have another meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.