Ahmed Baig New Title Holder for the Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf 2024

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The 13th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 concluded on Sunday at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC), where Ahmed Baig from Lahore emerged as the new title holder after a remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

Ahmed Baig, who led the tournament from day one, demonstrated exceptional skill, firing a gross score of 275, finishing under 13 and securing the coveted trophy. Muhammad Zubair from KGC claimed the runner-up position in this category with an impressive six under par.

In the senior professionals category, Nisar Hussain claimed the trophy, with Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Tariq securing the runner-up positions.

Muhammad Sahil and Umar Shahzad clinched the first and second positions, respectively, in the junior professional category.

A highlight of the tournament was Zubair Hussain from PAF achieving a remarkable Hole-In-One on the second day. Using a 5 Iron on the Red Course’s 7th Hole, a Par 3 at KGC with a distance of 210 Yards, Zubair’s skillful shot earned him acclaim and a brand-new Toyota Corolla car. Another car for the hole-in-one winner in the Local KGC Category remained unclaimed.

The 23rd edition of Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament featured a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals, and KGC Caddies, held on January 16th and 17th, 2024. In the Caddies category, Shahid Malik scored 154, 10 over par, to claim the trophy for 2024. M. Javed and Kamran Zahoor were the runner-ups with 157, 13 over par. Ashiq Naz led the KGC Senior Professional Category with six over par, and M. Iqbal secured the second position.

In the KGC Professionals category, M. Nawaz grabbed the trophy with Ali Sher as the runner-up.

Top professionals, including Muhammad Shabbir, Ahmed Baig, Muhammad Munir, and Minhaj Maqsood Waraich, received an appearance fee of PKR 100,000 each. Additionally, PKR 150,000 was equally distributed among the top senior professionals, including Muhammad Tariq, Nisar Hussain, and Muhammad Akram.

Chief Guest, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M), T Bt, and Bank AL Habib’s Chairman, Abbas D Habib, distributed prizes amongst the winners. Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the efforts of Bank AL Habib and KGC in hosting this popular golf event, expressing appreciation for the delightful weather in Karachi for golf.