Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu calls on General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili

F.P. Report

Rawalpindi: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces and His Royal Highness Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces, during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Meetings were focused upon further promoting Pak-Saudi defence ties, particularly between the two Air Forces through joint military exercises and technological collaboration. During the visit, the Air Chief was awarded King Abdul

Aziz Badge of Honor of the Excellent Class by Chief of the General Staff, Saudi

Armed Forces.