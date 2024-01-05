Senate witnesses presentation of reports from 25 committees

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Senate witnessed the presentation of 25 Standing Committee reports on Tuesday. The standing committees included the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Constitution [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Constitution [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022], the report of the Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen regarding Circuit Benches of Balochistan High Court, the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Constitution [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022], the present report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Constitution [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 [The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the report of the Committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 96, asked by Senator Gurdeep Singh, the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Cutting of Trees (Prohibition) Act, 1992 [The Cutting of Trees (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Factories Act, 1934 [The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 [The Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking Ordinance, 2002 [The Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the National Database and Registration Authority Ordinance, 2002 [The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 94, asked by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi regarding whether the Government established institutes for imparting training to the teachers, the report of the Committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 103, asked by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed on 5th January 2024, regarding the number of students studying in “A” and “O” levels under the Cambridge system in Pakistan at present indicating also the number of students appeared in “A” and “O” level examinations during the period from 2018 to 2021 with a year-wise breakup, the report of the Committee on the Bill to provide for the establishment of the International Institute of Technology, Culture, and Health Sciences [The International Institute of Technology, Culture, and Health Sciences Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on the Bill further to amend the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002 [The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on the affairs/working and performance of institutions registered with Pakistan Nursing Council, their affiliations with the Hospitals and fake degrees/certificates issued to nurses, the present report of the Committee on a Bill to make provisions for the protection of breastfeeding and nutrition for infants and young children [The Islamabad Capital Territory Protection of Breastfeeding and Child Nutrition Bill, 2023], the report of the Committee on a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act, 2022 [The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024], the report of the Committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No.41 asked by Senator Fawzia Arshad regarding whether it is a fact that the Benevolent Fund is granting reimbursement of semester’s fee up to the University level to the dependent children of Government employees, and the report of the Committee on the subject matter of Starred Question No.51 asked by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed regarding the names and locations of residential projects/schemes initiated by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, the report of the Committee on a motion under rule 218, moved by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur regarding the issue of ways and means to control the non-developmental/recurring expenditure of the Government.