Arijit requests Anushka for pic amid India vs Pakistan match; actress obliges gleefully

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) : Those who couldn’t watch the match from the stadium stayed glued to their screens and cheered for their favorite team from home.

However, cricketer Virat Kohli’s wife, popular actress Anushka Sharma was present at the stands to support the Indian cricket team.

Ace Indian singer Arijit Singh also watched the exciting match from the stadium.

However, amid all the madness, Singh had a fan moment when he spotted the NH 10 actress sitting at a hand distance from him.

Hence, he decided to cash in on the opportunity and requested the Bollywood actress for a picture. Anushka gleefully obliged the playback singer’s request and posed for him too.

A video of the Pari actress posing for Arijit’s camera has now gone viral. In the clip shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Singh can be seen wearing a white shirt with blue pants as he pointed his camera at the actress.

Anushka, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white dress as she posed for his camera.

It’s been a while since we saw the actress on the big screen. We last saw her in the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, back in 2018.

Next up she produced the movie Bulbbul in 2020 and made a cameo appearance in Qala. She is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Chakda ‘Xpress which is expected to release soon. The movie marks Anushka Sharma’s return to the screens after 5-year hiatus.