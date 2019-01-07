Army establishes free medical camp in Tharparkar

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army established a three-day free medical camp to facilitate the draught-hit Tharparkar, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, Army doctors and paramedics provided essential medical treatment to over 1700 patients at the medical camp.

Team of doctors included physicians, ENT specialists, dental surgeons and gynecologists, reads the statement.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on October 19, had directed the health department to set up medical camps in every district so as to deal with with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar.

While presiding over a high level-meeting, Murad Ali Shah had asked health department to seek assistance of medical universities in providing medical facilities to the people of Thar.

Secretary Health Usman Chachar had briefed the meeting and admitted that 398 children died in 2015 in Thar, 479 in 2016, 450 in 2017 and 505 in 2018.

