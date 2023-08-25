Arshad Nadeem reaches World Athletics final; secures Paris Olympics berth

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s athlete Arshad Nadeem, who returned to the field after a long injury lay-off, Friday reached the final round of the World Athletics Championship and also secured a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024.

After a dismal first attempt that went just 70.63m, Arshad made a strong comeback with an impressive 86.79m throw in his final attempt. Arshad won his qualification round and was the second-best in the overall qualifying event.

Arshad Nadeem qualified for Paris Olympics and World Championships final. pic.twitter.com/I1eH5YLrvK — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) August 25, 2023

Arshad Nadeem, who has faced persistent injuries, made a less-than-ideal start in Qualification Group B with a throw measuring 70.63m.

It’s important to note that Arshad holds the South Asian record, having achieved a remarkable throw exceeding 90m to secure the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

India’s Neeraj Chopra also made it to the finals of the World Athletics Championship as well as qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Neeraj won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. The Neeraj vs Arshad battle will add more context to the highly-anticipated men’s javelin event.

In a phenomenal feat, all three Indian javelin throwers have secured their spots in the 12-man final. Neeraj Chopra led the qualification with a sensational 88.77m throw, while DP Manu secured 6th place at 81.31m. Kishore Jena qualified 9th with an 80.55m effort.