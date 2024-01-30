ASJ grants interim bail to ANP candidate

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Additional Session Judge Peshawar Bakht Alam granted interim bail to Awami National Party candidate Dr. Naveed Ullah charged for firing on election rally of independent candidate Malak Tariq Awan and ordered submission of record till 6th February, on Monday.

According to prosecution, police had booked both candidates for PK82 Dr. Naveed Ullah and Malak Tariq Awan after firing in election rally in which two political workers were injured in the premises of Gulbahar police station.

ANP candidate had approached session’s court for interim bail plea which is accepted and ordered police for submission of record till 6th February. ATC convicts for nine years imprisonment: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar has convicted Rafi Ullah for nine years imprisonment along with Rs2 lac fine in firing on police vehicle.

According to prosecution, the accused had opened firing on police party during raid at Shalober area of Tirah valley Inspector Umar Khan was injured. ATC had convicted Rafiullah for nine years imprisoned along with Rs2 lac fine after conclusion of arguments and trial.