At long last, century- old tribal feud resolved in Kunar

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): A 100-year-old feud between Gubaz and Wadir tribes in eastern Kunar province has been converted into friendship as a result of mediation by local officials and tribal elders.

The long-running enmity in Chapa Dara district had led to the killing of two people from the two tribes.

Ulema Council head Sheikh Abdul Qahar Seddiqi told a gathering arranged on this occasion that both tribes had lived in fear. Finally, they agreed to live in peace.

In addition to suffering financial losses, the hostile tribes had also lost two people to the enmity, Seddiqi said. A representative of Wadir tribe, Maulvi Karimullah, expressed his pleasure over the resolution of the enmity through negotiation.

He said: “Wadir and Gurbaz tribes in Chapa Dara district often clashed over the pasture, forests and land, which resulted in financial and life losses on both sides.”

Tribal elder Mohammad Islam, representing the Gurbaz tribe, said: “We had our life embittered by this enmity; keeping our fingers on the trigger. I am very happy to see an end to the feud –thanks to tribal elders and local officials.”

Provincial Governor Maulvi Qudratullah Abu Hamza, who also participated in the gathering, claimed there was peace and stability across the country.

Government officials and tribal leaders were making efforts to put an end to such feuds among people through talks, he concluded.