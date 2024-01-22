Turkish police detain76 Afghan refugees

KABUL (Agencies): Following the expulsion and detention of Afghan refugees in Turkey, the Turkish authorities have announced that they have detained 76 Afghan refugees in the city of “Bitlis.”

The Bitlis Governorate’s office, in a newsletter, stated that these refugees were detained on Sunday, January 21st, in a truck at the inspection point in the central village of “Tanriyar.” According to the newsletter, all the detained individuals were Afghan citizens, and the reason for their detention was cited as “lack of official residence permits in Turkey.”

The authorities in this country have also arrested one person on charges of “human trafficking.”

Previously, Turkish media reported the detention of 99 Afghan refugees in the city of “Erzincan” on the 20th of an unspecified month. This comes as Turkish authorities have announced that operations to combat the entry and detention of illegal immigrants will continue throughout Turkey.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Council of Occupational Safety and Health in Turkey show that 18 Afghan workers lost their lives in occupational accidents in 2023.

It is worth noting that, according to official statistics, more than 300,000 Afghan migrants are living in Turkey.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a significant number of Afghan citizens have been seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, such as Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, in search of better opportunities and with hopes of eventually reaching European countries.

The instability and uncertainty in their homeland have forced many Afghans to embark on perilous journeys in search of safety and improved living conditions, often enduring difficult circumstances along the way. These neighbouring countries have been grappling with the influx of Afghan refugees, and the situation highlights the urgent need for international cooperation and support to address the humanitarian crisis and provide assistance to those displaced by the conflict in Afghanistan.