Ataya exhibition opens in Abu Dhabi in support of Gaza relief effort

William Mullally

The Ataya exhibition, an annual event showcasing local artists and designers for charity, is raising money for the Gaza relief effort on its return to Abu Dhabi.

Ataya means giving in Arabic. The event has supported various charitable initiatives since its inception in 2012 and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been placed front and centre this year.

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will support the Tarahum for Gaza campaign, which was launched in the UAE on October 15 to support health and relief programmes in affected areas.

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi, the Ataya exhibition ambassador, says: “I have led a charmed life and I believe passionately that when you have the opportunity to give back to people who have been less fortunate, you should make full use of it.”

It is not the first time that the annual event has operated in partial support of the Palestinian people. Lebanese non-profit group Inaash, which provides financial support to Palestinian families living in camps in Lebanon, participated in 2021.

Exhibition ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi says he is ‘passionate about promoting the arts and creativity’. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

By training women to embroider goods using traditional Palestinian techniques, the initiative passes traditions down to the next generation while also giving them financial support.

Inaash helped more than 2,000 women in 2021, with 400 women across five camps then working to embellish a wide range of products such as shawls, jackets, abayas, clutch bags, homeware and accessories.

Now in its 13th year, the annual Abu Dhabi event is held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed and was founded by Emirates Red Crescent. In addition to art and design pieces on display and for sale, the event also hosts pop-up shops covering fashion, jewellery, home accessories and furniture.

Al Jassmi adds: “I am passionate about promoting the arts and creativity, and Ataya is a fantastic platform for artists, designers and artisans to reach out to a wider customer base.

“The range and scope of work on display is truly inspiring. You can meet the creators in person and buy their work directly. Also, it is good to remember that just by buying a ticket and visiting the exhibition, one can raise money for this year’s cause as well.”

This year’s exhibition takes place at Adnec Marina Hall in Abu Dhabi from January 15 to 20 and is open from 3pm to 10pm each day.

Courtesy: thenationalnews