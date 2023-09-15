ATC extends PTI leaders’ judicial remand in terrorism cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended the judicial remand of the PTI leaders in cases related to the May 9 violence and attack on Jinnah House.

PTI leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rashid were presented in the anti-terrorism court of Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan on Saturday.

The court extended the judicial remand of the accused for another 12 days in the Shadman police station torching case and extended the judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case for another 14 days.

The accused were brought to the court after the completion of their judicial remand today.

The investigation officer requested the court for an extension in the judicial remand of the accused.

He told the court that the challan of the cases against the accused was being prepared and it would be submitted to the court soon.