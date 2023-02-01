ATC issues order to arrest Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has ordered to arrest former information minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb and present her to the court on December 9 in a case of delivering incendiary speech.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the case on Monday.

During previous hearing on Nov 25, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former federal minister in the inflammatory speech case.

During today’s hearing, the court ordered the concerned SHO to execute the court order and arrest the PML-N leader and present her before the court on Dec 9.

The Green Town police have registered cases against Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif for delivering fiery speeches during their public appearances.