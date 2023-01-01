ATC sends Pervaiz Elahi to prison on  remand in Judicial Complex attack case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday sent former chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in judicial complex attack case.

During the hearing, Elahi walked up to the rostrum and said that yesterday he was taken back to Lahore, and was not even allowed to meet his family members.

He requested Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain to order the police to arrange his meeting with his family.

Addressing Elahi, the judge said that he should now start considering jail staff as his family members.

He remarked that former chief minister was still to deposit surety bonds.

Yesterday, Parvez Elahi was re-arrested immediately after Lahore’s anti-corruption court discharged him in a graft case pertaining to the Lahore Master Plan 2050, his lawyer Rana Intezar Hussain said, adding, “The officials have said he has been arrested in a terrorism case and is being taken to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.”