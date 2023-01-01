Azam Khan’s confession is charge sheet against PTI chief, says Sanaullah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Giving an opinion on the development in the cypher case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said personal secretary Azam Khan’s confession statement is a charge sheet against Imran Khan.

According to reports, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that a conspiracy was hatched against the country by spreading false cypher from former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Interior Minister Sanaullah said Azam Khan’s confession statement is not only an indictment against PTI Chairman but also confirms their conversation in the leaked audio.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan played the cypher game for his personal and political interests and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also fully involved in this crime.

The federal interior minister said the country’s economy was also affected by the crisis as the PTI chairman created anarchy in the country for personal gain over this issue.